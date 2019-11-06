New Zealand dairy company wins big order on first day at CIIE

You are here:

WELLINGTON, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Milk New Zealand Dairy LTD announced on Wednesday that it signed a deal valued 42 million U.S. dollars at this year's China International Import Expo (CIIE).

The dealing value is three times bigger compared to the agreement made last year on the first CIIE. The dairy company, among over 90 New Zealand firms attending this year's CIIE, signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Australia Freedom Food Group on Tuesday, the first day of the Expo, just after kicking off the ceremony event.

"We take part in the second CIIE proactively and prepare with all efforts," Terry Lee, managing director of Milk New Zealand Dairy, told Xinhua, saying that they expand the exhibition booths by 50 percent.

"Milk New Zealand Dairy will launch tailor made CIIE Exhibition Brand Product during this Expo, such as the new global nutrition level 4.0 Protein Pure Milk."

"During the first CIIE, we received 1 billion purchase order within 6 days, and it was executed excellence: the order accomplished by 120 percent," Lee added.

He said their brand Theland has achieved rapid expansion of the China market with the help of the CIIE. The company's dairy products have penetrated into 26 provinces in China.

"The sales volume has also increased significantly. In the first half year of 2019, the year-on-year growth reached 277 percent," said Lee, commenting Theland brand as "one of the largest beneficiaries in the first CIIE."

"The influence of the CIIE is sustainable. It helps our company to win in the China market. The brand exposure is continuous, including online and offline, especially online growth is rapid these days. It can help us reach our target consumer quickly."

"It may take us two to three years to reach the fifth and sixth tier cities and small towns as normal previously. Through the power of CIIE, it only takes us three months!" Lee said.

With the theme of "New Era, Shared Future," the second CIIE, held from Tuesday through Sunday, has attracted more than 3,000 companies from over 150 countries and regions.

New Zealand is the world's largest dairy exporter, whose dairy accounts for one in every three dollars earned by New Zealand for exporting goods, and approximately 20 percent of New Zealand's total goods and services export earnings, according to the Dairy Companies Association of New Zealand (DCANZ). Enditem