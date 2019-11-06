Water supply shut off at Tokyo Haneda airport's domestic terminals

You are here:

TOKYO, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Japan Airport Terminal Co., operator of Haneda Airport's terminal buildings in Tokyo, said Wednesday that the water supply in the domestic terminals were shut off due to construction work.

The operator said that two domestic terminals were affected by the disrupted water supply, which meant that restaurants and restrooms were left without running water.

The water was shut off in Terminal 1 from around noon, but remains shut off in Terminal 2, the operator said.

Despite the disruption to the water supply at the major transport hub in Japan's capital, flights in and out of the airport and the international terminal were not affected by the problem, said the operator.

In restrooms in the terminal, passengers were being provided with bottled water for sanitary reasons, but some of the staff members working in the terminal voiced their concern about the situation.

"We can't wash our hands or prepare meals. I'm not sure when we can open the store," a female employee was quoted as telling local media at a curry restaurant inside one of the terminals.

She said running water was still unavailable when the restaurant was scheduled to open to the public.

Some passengers were also miffed at the situation. "The airport is the gateway to Japan, and this doesn't provide a good image for foreigners," said a 35-year-old business man who scheduled to take a domestic flight. "I hope the water supply will be restored soon."

The Tokyo Metropolitan government said it had not found any irregularities with the water pipes it manages.

The local government was informed by the operator that that due to construction work at the terminals, the main valve had been shut off. Enditem