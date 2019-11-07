Jordan reaffirms two-state solution as only way to solve Palestinian issue

You are here:

AMMAN, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- Jordan on Wednesday reaffirmed a two-state solution as the only way to resolve the Palestinian issue and to create comprehensive peace.

At a meeting in Amman with Thomas Greminger, secretary-general of Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi called for intensified efforts to achieve regional security, stability and peace, said a ministry statement.

Safadi also called on the international community to continue abiding by its commitment to the Syrian refugees.

Urging continued support to Jordan, he said the country is home to 1.3 million Syrians, 90 percent of whom reside outside refugee camps.

Greminger commended Jordan's efforts in this regard. Enditem