Myanmar issues half-tical gold coin with new design

You are here:

YANGON, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- The Central Bank of Myanmar (CBM) has issued a half-tical gold coin with new design as the current ones are running out of stock due to high demand, according to the Information Ministry on Thursday.

The new coin's center of the face is designed with a portrait of late national hero General Aung San and the words "Aung San" is written at the bottom.

The newly designed half-tical gold coins are now available at the prevailing gold rate of the day at the Myanmar Gems Enterprise sale centers in Nay Pyi Taw, Yangon and Mandalay.

The CBM has been issuing quality tical, half tical and quarter tical gold coins since 1991 with images of a plowing farmer and an elephant hauling a log being depicted on them.

In 2018, the CBM also introduced newly-designed quarter-tical and tical quality gold coins to meet the high demand from the public. Enditem