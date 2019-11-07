 

1st LD Writethru: Judges gunned down in E. Afghan province: local media

KABUL, Nov. 7 (Xinhua) -- Four Afghan judges of a provincial court of eastern Paktia province were shot dead along a main road in neighboring Logar province on Thursday, a local TV channel reported.

The incident happened at midday when a group of militants single out the victims from a vehicle, shooting them dead in Baqiabad locality of Mohammad Agha district in Logar, with Pul-e-Alam as its capital, 60 km in the south of Afghanistan's capital of Kabul, 1 TV News reported.

The victims were travelling to Kabul.

The report said an investigation into the incident is underway and no group has claimed responsibility for the targeted killing.

Taliban and Islamic State (IS) militant groups often target civilians and religious clerics as well as local leaders for their support to the government.

On Wednesday, gunmen shot and killed a Kabul University lecturer in northern Baghlan province.

At least 15 people have been killed in targeted attacks across the country since early last month. Enditem

