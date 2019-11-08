India calls for cooperation among SCO nations to ensure peoples' safety from disasters

You are here:

视频播放位置 下载安装Flash播放器

NEW DELHI, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- All Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) nations must jointly make concerted, synchronized effort towards securing people from disasters, said Indian Home Minister Amit Shah here on Friday.

Addressing the 10th meeting of the heads of departments of SCO member states, Shah said that climate change presented new challenges in disaster management in today's world.

The meeting deals with the prevention and elimination of emergency situations. This was the first time when India hosted this meeting.

He expressed confidence that the Joint Exercise on Urban Earthquake Search & Rescue (SCOJtEx)-2019 and the ministerial meeting would help in finalizing the action plan for managing disasters for the year 2020-2021.

At the ministerial meeting, a protocol was signed that would open new vistas of cooperation among SCO nations in this regard, said an official statement.

The Indian minister said that India attached special importance to SCO as an "excellent platform" for synergizing the efforts of all member states in the field of multilateral, political, security, economic and people-to-people interaction in the region, and developing personal understanding amongst counterpart teams when they work together to tackle any disaster situation.

He also stressed on the need for all stakeholders to focus on building disaster resilient infrastructure to minimize the loss of precious lives and property. Enditem