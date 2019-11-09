1st LD: 2 killed, 3 injured in Taliban car bomb blast in S. Afghanistan

You are here:

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- One Afghan security force member and a militant were killed and three people wounded in a Taliban insurgents' suicide car bomb blast at a military camp in southern Kandahar province on Saturday, a provincial source said.

"A militant rammed a hijacked explosive-packed military vehicle to the gate of the military camp in Shah Wali Kot district roughly at 6:00 a.m. local time Saturday, killing himself and a soldier and injuring three other security force members," the source who declined to be named told Xinhua.

The explosion was followed by clashes when several militants hiding near the targeted camp engaged with the security forces after the blast, according to the source.

"Army and police personnel manning the camp responded to the attack. Sporadic clashes were ongoing as of midday but details will be shared with media later in the day," the source added.

Further details about the incident are still forthcoming amid the absence of any official statement.

The source noted that reinforcement troops were also dispatched to the area following the incident.

Located in the northern part of Kandahar, the district has been the scene of heavy clashes between Taliban and security forces for long. Enditem