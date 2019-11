You are here:

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- Following are the women's 1,000m final results of the Short Track Speed Skating World Cup held in Montreal, Canada on Saturday:

Gold: Kim Boutin (Canada)

Silver: Seo Whi Min (South Korea)

Bronze: Fan Kexin (China)

