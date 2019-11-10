36 militants surrendered in E. Afghan province

You are here:

视频播放位置 下载安装Flash播放器

JALALABAD, Afghanistan, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- As many as 36 militants have denounced violence and surrendered in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, the provincial government said Sunday.

"A total of 32 Islamic State (IS) militants and four militants of Taliban outfit joined the government-initiated peace and reconciliation process on Saturday," the government said in a statement.

The former militants brought with them firearms when they surrendered to the National Directorate of Security (NDS), the country's primary intelligence agency, in provincial capital Jalalabad city, the statement added.

The statement said the 36 were active members of IS and Taliban in Haska Mina, Sherzad, Achin and Khogyani districts of Nangarhar.

With their surrender, peace and stability would be further strengthened in the mountainous province, officials said.

The militant groups have not made comments on the report so far. Enditem