China's Chen defends women's singles title at BWF Fuzhou China Open

You are here:

视频播放位置 下载安装Flash播放器

FUZHOU, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Defending champion Chen Yufei of China won back-to-back women's singles titles at BWF Fuzhou China Open after shrugging off Japanese ace Nozomi Okuhara in grueling three sets on Sunday.

Chen conceded the first set 21-9 before bouncing back strongly in the following by forcing a decider 21-12.

The 21-year-old Chinese, who withdrew from Denmark Open due to an ankle injury last month, called a medical timeout in the third set when Okuhara led 2-1.

"I didn't twist my ankle again. It was just because of a scratch on my foot," Chen said.

The incident, however, didn't slow Chen's momentum as she took a 11-5 lead into changeover. Although Okuhara came back to cut the deficit 13-11, Chen pulled away for a 21-18 victory through her constantly changing smashes.

Last year in the final, Chen won over Okuhara 21-10, 21-16 for her first ever super 750 title.

"I came here with an ambition to win the title this year, and tried my best on the court to make it come ture," Chen said.

Despite the agonizing loss in the final, Okuhara still secured the World No.1 spot in next week.

"I can't say I don't have pressure [for being World No.1]. I need to keep working hard in the future," the Japanese said. Enditem