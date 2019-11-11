Roundup: Messi hat-trick takes Barca top as Real Madrid impress in Eibar

You are here:

MADRID, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- Leo Messi scored a hat-trick of two free-kicks and a penalty as FC Barcelona beat Celta Vigo to go into the international break as Liga Santander leaders.

Messi's performance helped to flatter a Barca side that especially in the first half struggled to deal with Celta's pressure and despite the final score, Barca's rivals looked much improved under new coach Oscar Garcia.

Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot after Junior Firpo's ball into the area was handled and although Celta equalized from an excellent free-kick three minutes before halftime with Lucas Olaza, Messi made amends for committing the foul which led to the goal by scoring a majestic free-kick before halftime.

The Argentinean netted another free-kick three minutes after the break before Sergio Busquets sealed the win in the closing minutes.

Real Madrid gave arguably their best display of the season as they won 4-0 away to Eibar in a rainy Ipurua Stadium.

Real Madrid were 2-0 up after 20 minutes thanks to a Karim Benzema goal and a Sergio Ramos penalty after a foul on Eden Hazard.

A second penalty, this time scored by Benzema just before the half-hour, made it 3-0 and Fede Valverde's first league goal for Madrid closed the scoring with half an hour left to play.

Valencia continued their positive run of form with late goals from Daniel Wass and Ferran Torres giving them a 2-0 win against Granada, who have now lost their last three games.

Atletico Madrid conceded a 38th minute goal to Sergi Darder in their home game against struggling Espanyol, but Angel Correa leveled in first-half injury time and Alvaro Morata's sixth goal in six games put Atletico in front, although they were made to work hard by their rivals before Koke assured the points with a third goal in injury time.

Mallorca claimed a much needed 3-1 win at home to Villarreal in a game that saw three penalties. Lago Junior and Dani Rodriguez put Mallorca 2-0 up from the spot in the 13th and 23rd minutes. Santi Cazorla drew Villarreal back with another penalty four minutes into the second half, but Takrfusa Kubo's 53rd-minute strike assured three vital points for the home team.

Ander Capa was the hero as Athletic Club Bilbao came back from a goal down to win 2-1 at home to Levante.

Levante keeper Aitor made a string of fine saves to keep Athletic at bay in the first 45 minutes before Sergio Postigo put the visitors ahead with the last kick of the first half.

Iker Muniain produced a good header from Capa's cross to equalize in the 57th minute and the full-back completed the comeback with a stunning volley in the 88th minute following a corner.

Getafe and Osasuna drew 0-0 on a cold night in the south of Madrid, while the weekend ended with Seville derby which Sevilla won 2-1 away to bitter local rivals Betis.

Lucas Ocampos opened the scoring for the visitors and although Loren Moron equalized on the stroke of halftime, Luuk de Jong gave Sevilla three points which lift them into fourth place and again put the pressure on Betis coach Rubi with a 55th-minute goal.

Lucas Perez scored for the seventh consecutive fame as Alaves maintained their solid home form with a 3-0 win at home to Valladolid, while on Friday Javier Aguirre began his reign at bottom of the table Leganes with a hard-fought draw away to high-flying Real Sociedad in a rain-swept Anoeta Stadium. Enditem