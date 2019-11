You are here:

视频播放位置 下载安装Flash播放器

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak was ordered to enter defense on Monday for the corruption charges in the first trial related to the state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The ruling came after hearings began early April this year with the prosecution calling 57 witnesses to the stand over near 60 court days. Enditem