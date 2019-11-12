Jordan says recalls ambassador to Israel

You are here:

AMMAN, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The Jordanian foreign minister said on Monday that the country's ambassador to Israel has been recalled as Israel continues to detain two Jordanians.

Ayman Safadi made the announcement at a press conference, where he said the ambassador will return on Tuesday or Wednesday.

The announcement came just a day after Jordan announced the official termination of an agreement which leases part of the kingdom's land to Israel.

This decision serves Jordan's interests, Safadi said. Enditem