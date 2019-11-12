 

U.S.-listed Chinese firms trade mostly lower

NEW YORK, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- U.S.-listed Chinese companies traded mostly lower on Monday with eight of the top 10 stocks by weight in the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index ending the day on a downbeat note.

Shares of Pinduoduo and Baidu declined 3.03 percent and 2.96 percent, respectively, the top two laggards in the top 10 stocks of the index.

Shares of Trip.com Group and New Oriental Education & Technology Group rose 3.37 percent and 0.42 percent, respectively, the only two gainers in the top 10.

The U.S. stocks closed mixed on Monday as investors digested news that Boeing will resume deliveries of 737 MAX jets soon while still monitoring closely the new development of China-U.S. trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 10.25 points, or 0.04 percent, to 27,691.49. The S&P 500 decreased 6.07 points, or 0.20 percent, to 3,087.01. The Nasdaq Composite Index decreased 11.03 points, or 0.13 percent, to 8,464.28.

As of Friday, the S&P U.S. Listed China 50 index stood at 3,076.97, marking a 6.29-percent increase for the month-to-date returns and a 34.29-percent gain for the year-to-date returns. Enditem

