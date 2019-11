You are here:

DHAKA, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- At least 12 people were killed and 28 injured in a collision between two passenger trains in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria district, some 109 km northeast of capital Dhaka, at about 2:00 a.m. local time Tuesday (2000 GMT Monday), the district's police chief Mohammad Anisur Rahman told Xinhua over phone. Enditem