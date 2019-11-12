 

1st LD Writethru: Bangladesh head-on train crash leaves 12 dead, 28 injured: police

DHAKA, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- At least 12 people were killed and 28 others injured in a collision between two passenger trains in Bangladesh's Brahmanbaria district, some 109 km northeast of capital Dhaka, police said.

The accident happened at about 2:00 a.m. local time Tuesday (2000 GMT Monday).

The district's police chief Mohammad Anisur Rahman confirmed the deaths in the accident and feared the figure will rise as several of the injured are in critical condition. He said the rescue operation is underway.

The cause of the accident is being investigated. Enditem

