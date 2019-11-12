Philippine sales at CIIE 2019 up more than 2 fold at 300 mln dollars

You are here:

MANILA, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Philippine exhibitors booked around 300 million U.S. dollars in sales at the second China International Import Exposition (CIIE) in Shanghai, more than double the 124 million dollars recorded sales last year, Philippine Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said on Tuesday.

Lopez said top sellers were fresh bananas, pineapples, mangoes and durian, processed fruits and nuts, and other coconut-based products.

"The big jump in sales since the last CIIE proves that China sees the Philippines as a significant source of agricultural and other products," Lopez said in a statement.

He added that the increase in sales "motivates us to continue our efforts in getting more exhibitors to the CIIE, as well as improving trade relations and market access through the conclusion of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP)."

Lopez urged Philippine suppliers to increase their production to meet the growing demand of the Chinese market. Lopez led a 139-strong Philippine delegation, with 32 food exhibitors participating in this year's CIIE.

With the huge opportunity in the Chinese food market, Lopez stressed the need to sustain "a stronger and effective presence in the CIIE through strategic positioning of Philippine products to serve the upgraded requirements of Chinese consumers."

Since its debut last year, the CIIE is a trade fair held in autumn in Shanghai and is the world's first import-themed national-level expo.

"Amidst these immense numbers, Philippine products, known to be of quality to foreign buyers, received overwhelming approval at the CIIE," Lopez said.

He said many Chinese buyers and consumers lined up to try the various food products offered at the Philippine Food Pavilion consisting of 32 exhibitors, including premium tuna products recently launched in the Chinese market by Century Pacific and other products by Philippine global brands.

Philippine Trade Undersecretary Abdulgani Macatoman highlighted the role of the Philippine exhibitors in contributing to the growth of Philippine exports in China's food sector, especially in the fresh fruits category.

The Philippines currently exports mangoes, bananas, papayas, pineapples, and young coconuts to China, according to Macatoman. He believed that there will be more Philippine food products sold in China soon.

Lopez and Macatoman said the Philippines is looking forward to the next edition of the CIIE in 2020. Enditem