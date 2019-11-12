Mongolia earns 2.75 bln USD from coal exports to China in 10 months

You are here:

ULAN BATOR, Nov.12 (Xinhua) -- Mongolia earned 2.75 billion U.S. dollars from coal exports to China in the first 10 months of this year, showed data released by the Mongolian Customs General Administration (MCGA) on Tuesday.

The East Asian country exported a total of 32.3 million tons of coal in the January-October period, virtually all to China, with a year-on-year increase of 1.4 million tons, said the MCGA.

Coal is Mongolia's main export commodity, and it exported a record 36.5 million tons in 2018.

Mongolia has set a goal to increase annual coal exports to 40 million tons in the coming years. Enditem