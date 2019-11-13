Trump, Macron talk on Syria, Iran over phone

You are here:

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed Syria, Iran and trade in a phone call, the White House said Tuesday.

In the phone call Monday, the two leaders committed to continuing coordination on Syria, voiced concern over Iran's steps to advance its nuclear program and also expressed anticipation for attending the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Leaders Meeting in London next month, according to the statement.

Trump has been repeatedly pushing for European countries to increase defense spending, irritating European leaders including Macron.

Macron said in a recent interview that the alliance was experiencing "brain death" because of a lack of strategic coordination and leadership from the United States.

According to the White House, Trump will discuss burden-sharing and security issues with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg this week in Washington D.C.

Trump also "emphasized the importance of ensuring an even playing field for American companies," the White House statement said. Enditem