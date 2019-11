You are here:

视频播放位置 下载安装Flash播放器

BRASILIA, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here Tuesday for the upcoming 11th BRICS summit.

The summit of BRICS, an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, will be held in the capital of Brazil from Wednesday to Thursday.

Before traveling to Brazil, Xi paid a state visit to Greece. Enditem