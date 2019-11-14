Tsitsipas smashes defending champion Zverev for semifinal of ATP Finals

You are here:

LONDON, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Tournament debutant Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the semifinals of the ATP World Tour Finals by beating German defending champion Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2 here on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Greek came to London in great form. Two days ago, he defeated world number four Daniil Medvedev in straight sets, winning over the giant Russian for the first time in their six meetings. On Wednesday, he dominated the court with amazing footwork and sharp forehand, breaking Zverev three times to grab the victory in 74 minutes.

"It was a good performance," said Tsitsipas. "It's really good to know that I'll be playing in the semifinals, but I've got to concentrate, keep going the way I have been doing things the last couple of days."

In the last group match, Tsitsipas is going to face world number one Rafael Nadal, who overcame one set down and a 0-4 beginning in the third set to edge Medvedev 6-7(3), 6-3, 7-6(4) Wednesday afternoon.

"I am aware of that he's a difficult opponent to face. I'm sure this match is going to mean a lot to him for a chance for him to make it to the semifinals, as well," said Tsitsipas.

The 33-year-old Nadal lost to Zverev in straight sets on Monday, but showed great mental strength and the determination to comeback on Wednesday.

"It's definitely not one of the best performance of my career. I really hope that I can play better," said the Spaniard. "To win this match is a combination of a lot of things: luck, some mistakes of Daniil, some good moments of myself at the end."

On Thursday, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer will play their 49th encounter in the last round match of Group Bjorn Borg, both need to win so as to book a semifinal place.

Austrian Dominic Thiem, who has already qualified for the semifinals after beating Federer and Djokovic, will face tournament debutant Matteo Berrettini. The Italian world number one is still yet to win a match in the Finals. Enditem