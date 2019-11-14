Aussie soccer star Sam Kerr signs with English giants Chelsea

You are here:

SYDNEY, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Australian soccer star Sam Kerr has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with English team Chelsea, the 26-year-old striker revealed on Thursday.

The captain of the Australian women's team, the Matildas, ended heavy speculation about her future, saying she will take a short break before joining Chelsea in the English Women's Super League (WSL), mid-season.

"The WSL is the best league in Europe. I want team success and I don't want it to come easy," Kerr said in a statement.

"I feel Chelsea have been building something special over the years and I want to be a part of that. I want to lift some trophies."

Chelsea missed out on qualifying for the Champions League this year, and finished third on the local league table, although Kerr said that the prospect of improvement is what excites her.

All-time leading goal scorer in Australia's W-League where she played for Perth Glory, Kerr would spend the other half of the year finding the back of the net for the Chicago Red Stars in the United States' National Women's Soccer League.

Having become one of the most recognizable athletes in Australia and poster girl for the development of women's sport both at home and overseas, Kerr says she is ready to take a break before tackling the challenge of European football. Enditem