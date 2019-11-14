1st LD Writethru: Xi urges business sector's active participation in BRICS cooperation

You are here:

BRASILIA, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday called on the business circles to actively participate and promote BRICS economic cooperation so as to make tangible contributions to economic growth and job creation.

Xi made the remarks when addressing the closing ceremony of the BRICS business forum in the Brazilian capital.

Many new changes have taken place in the world for a period of time, Xi told approximately 600 business delegates from BRICS countries, saying that the changes brought numerous opportunities as well as challenges.

As for opportunities, Xi said the power unleashed by a new round of technological revolution and industrial transformation has opened up new ground for productivity growth, and economic and social development.

At the same time, he said, mounting protectionism and bullyism are eroding global trade, investment and weighing down the world economy.

"When businesses have confidence, the market will enjoy vitality," Xi told the audience, calling on the business sector to seize the opportunities and address the challenges.

The business circles should continue to full-play their advantages, take an active part in promoting economic cooperation among BRICS countries, and actively invest and do businesses in BRICS countries to make tangible contributions to growth and job creation, Xi said.

The BRICS partnership on new industrial revolution is vital to BRICS economic cooperation at the next stage, the president noted, urging the business sector to integrate business cooperation with the BRICS partnership on new industrial revolution, and produce more spotlight results in such areas as innovation, digital economy and green economy so as to promote high-quality development of BRICS economies.

As economic globalization faces headwinds, the business circles should help the government better understand the industry and the market's demands, and improve its decision-making capacity by identifying difficulties and pain points that hinder trade and investment between countries and providing suggestions for feasible solutions, Xi said.

The president told the forum that China's development is an opportunity for the world. China's commitment to opening up more widely and the long-term positive trend of its economy have not changed, Xi stressed.

China will further open its market, expand import and constantly improve business environment to create better conditions for companies' development, he added.

The joint building of the Belt and Road has entered a new high-quality period, Xi said, calling on the entrepreneurs to seize the opportunity and actively participate to reap more fruit of cooperation.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa also attended the closing ceremony.

Xi arrived in Brasilia Tuesday night for the 11th summit of BRICS, an emerging-market bloc that groups Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Enditem