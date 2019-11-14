Home prices in Ireland hits record high in almost 10 years

You are here:

DUBLIN, Nov. 14 (Xinhua) -- Ireland's home prices in September hit a record high in almost ten years, according to the data released by the country's Central Statistics Bureau (CSO) on Thursday.

In September, the residential property price index in the country stood at 108.8, the highest reading ever recorded since the beginning of 2010, said the CSO.

The national average of the home prices in Ireland had increased by 85.3 percent from March 2013 when it hit the lowest point in the wake of the international financial crisis, according to CSO.

Despite the sharp recovery, the national average of the home prices in Ireland was still 16.9 percent lower than its highest level in 2007, it said.

The CSO figures also revealed that the growth rate of the home prices in the country has apparently slowed down since July 2019.

In September, the national average of the home prices in Ireland rose 1.1 percent over a year ago, compared with a year-on-year growth of two percent in August and a year-on-year growth of 2.2 percent in July.

In Dublin, the home prices have showed a generally downward trajectory after hitting an almost-ten-year high in October 2018, showed the CSO figures.

In September, Dublin home prices decreased by 1.3 percent compared with a year ago, said the CSO, adding that the home prices in the capital city had increased by nearly 95 percent from their February 2012 low. Enditem