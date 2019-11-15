Chinese fans complain about poor translation in Sun Yang hearing

You are here:

MONTREUX, Switzerland, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese fans were not satisfied with the translation for a public hearing that three-time Chinese Olympic champion Sun Yang attended.

The hearing was held by the Court of Arbitration for Sport here on Friday as the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) appealed against Sun and swimming world governing body FINA.

Incomplete and imprecise translations of the testimonies from Sun and the Chinese witnesses have marred what is only the second public CAS hearing in history. Even Sun's lawyer Ian Meakin was frustrated and had to stop several times to correct the mistakes.

As the hearing went on, Chinese fans watching live stream started to complain about the poor quality of the translation.

"The translator skipped many details Sun Yang said and what she did translate was not correct," said an internet user.

"200 times can be translated as 200ml?" questioned a netizen with the ID YJQ.

"Please, please find someone who can convey Sun's meaning accurately," another said on Weibo, a Chinese social media equivalent of Twitter. Sun has over 30 million followers under his Weibo account.

Sun, China's first man to win an Olympic swimming gold, refused to finish a doping test conducted by International Doping Tests & Management (IDTM) delegated by FINA in September last year after the IDTM Doping Control Officer and her assistants could not provide sufficient credentials.

The FINA Doping Panel held a hearing on January 3 of this year and ruled that Sun was found not to have committed an anti-doping rule violation following an out-of-competition doping control. WADA then appealed against the ruling at the CAS.

Sun Yang won gold in 200m freestyle at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, and 400m and 1,500m freestyle at 2012 Olympics in London. The 27-year-old also claimed 200m and 400m freestyle titles at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. Enditem