Sun Yang says he is innocent, urges WADA to comply with its own rules (updated)

MONTREUX, Switzerland, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- Chinese swimmer Sun Yang said at a public hearing on Friday that he is innocent and has nothing to hide.

The three-time Olympic champion, who was brought to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), asked the organization to comply with the rules it has set.

The public hearing was requested by Sun in July, 2019 as the WADA appealed against Sun and FINA over FINA's previous decision in favor of the swimmer on his alleged anti-doping rule violations following an out-of-competition doping test.

Sun said in his testimony that he had nothing to hide and wanted to tell the world the whole truth.

"How can the spirit of fair play be achieved if organizations break their own rules? How can the Olympic dream be fulfilled if the basic rights of athletes are not guaranteed? In order to protect my rights as an athlete, I am determined to fight to the end," Sun said.

Sun said that on the night of September 4, 2018 when he was tested, he asked doping officers from the international testing company IDTM to show their authorized certification, documents and valid accreditation, only to be refused by them.

"I was truly shocked by the conduct of the three IDTM officers. They completely disregarded their duties under the anti-doping regulations."

Sun said he went through numerous doping tests and complied with the rules and cooperated every single time. He was aware and felt that the doping officers were not trust-worthy after one of them took pictures and videos of him during the test.

Sun said he had a number of questions about the conduct of the officers.

"How can my private information be protected when an officer entered my home at late night with strangers? How can my rights be protected when one of these strangers started filming me? How can my privacy be protected when a DCO (doping control officer) suggested my mother watch me conducting a urine test with an unqualified assistant officer? Why shouldn't I have the right to ask the officers to show their accreditation and authorized documents?"

Sun added that he was still confused about why the IDTM officers disregarded WADA's rules and treated athletes in this manner.

"It is important to fight against doping, but it is also important that the regulations are complied with by everyone, including the anti-doping organizations itself. Otherwise, everyone here behind me now can be doping officers without training and officially authorized accreditation."

"I believe the panel will make a fair decision and find me innocent," Sun finished his statement at the end of the one-day public hearing.

Attended by around 200 people, Sun's hearing is the second one held public in the history of CAS.

CAS said that a ruling on Sun's case would not be issued on Friday.

Sun Yang claimed the 400m and 1,500m freestyle titles at the 2012 London Olympics and was crowned in the 200m freestyle at the 2016 Rio Olympics. The 27-year-old also clinched the 200m and 400m freestyle golds at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. Enditem