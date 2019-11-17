Xinhua world news summary at 0030 GMT, Nov. 17

You are here:

LOS ANGELES -- Five members of a family, including three children, were killed in a shooting incident at a home in Southern California Saturday morning, local police said. The suspect is believed to be among the dead.

According to the local San Diego Union-Tribune newspaper, the homicide incident occurred in Paradise Hill, a city located 35 kilometers north of U.S.-Mexico border. Police said they took the first 911 call at 6:49 a.m. local time and when they arrived at the scene, they found several people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. (US-Shooting-Deaths)

CAIRO -- Egyptian Ministry of Water Resources said on Saturday that Egypt will host the next round of talks on Dec. 2-3 to resume discussions on the disputed Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

During a meeting in Washington on Nov. 6, foreign ministers of Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan agreed to hold four technical governmental meetings at the level of water ministers, and the World Bank and the United States would support and attend the meetings as observers. (Egypt-Nile Dam-Talks)

COLOMBO -- Sri Lanka's Elections Commissioner Mahinda Deshapriya said on Saturday that the country's presidential polls had concluded peacefully without any major injuries or violence reported and with a voter turnout of over 80 percent.

Deshapriya told journalists in the capital after the voting that in total seven violent incidents had been reported from across the country which included shooting and stabbing while 248 minor violations such as threats and intimidation had been reported. (Sri Lanka-Elections-Conslusion) Enditem