Innovative artificial meniscus transplants done in Israel

JERUSALEM, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- Innovative artificial meniscus transplant operations have been successfully performed for two Israeli patients in Israel, a U.S.-based company said.

The transplant operations were carried out by renowned Israeli surgeons Dr. Gariel Agar from Shamir Medical Center and Dr. Ron Arbel from Ramat-Aviv Medical Center, according to Active Implants LLC, a private firm headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, which has a research and development center in the city of Netanya in central Israel.

Using a new technology called Nusurface Implant developed in Israel by the firm, the Israeli surgeons inserted the implant into the knee joints of the patients through a small incision, which has the function of the natural meniscus, the firm said on Saturday.

Israel is the first country in the world to perform the new artificial meniscus transplant, the firm stressed.

The new technology is intended for people who have regular knee pain following medial meniscus surgery or have failed meniscus repair, and for those who are not suitable for a meniscus allograft transplant, or too young for knee replacement, it added. Enditem