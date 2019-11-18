1st LD Writethru: 11 killed, 20 injured in collision between bus, truck in India's Rajasthan

You are here:

NEW DELHI, Nov. 18 (Xinhua) -- At least 11 people were killed and 20 others injured, some of them critically, Monday in a deadly collision between a passenger bus and a truck in India's western state of Rajasthan, police said.

The accident took place in the morning near Dungargarh area of Bikaner district, 266 km northwest of Jaipur, the capital city of Rajasthan.

"This morning a collision took place between a bus carrying passengers and a truck here in which so far 11 people were killed and around 20 others injured," a police official in Bikaner said. "The injured have been removed to a nearest medical facility, where the condition of some of them is stated to be critical."

Police officials have registered cases and initiated investigations to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Deadly road accidents are common in India often due to overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving. Enditem