Cuba begins process to elect provincial governors, vice governors

You are here:

视频播放位置 下载安装Flash播放器

HAVANA, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- Cuba's Municipal Assemblies of People's Power convened on Saturday across the country to elect new provincial governors and vice governors.

Each assembly, comprised of municipal delegates, will vote on the candidates proposed by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

The results will be announced on Saturday night after the votes of each province have been processed, whereupon the National Electoral Council will inform Diaz-Canel and Esteban Lazo, president of the Council of State, of the outcome.

If a candidate does not obtain a simple majority during the voting process, Diaz-Canel will have seven days to present another option.

The positions of provincial governor and vice governor were re-established under Cuba's new constitution, approved in April 2019, which had been eliminated after the 1959 Cuban Revolution. Enditem