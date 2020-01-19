Xinhua world news summary 0830 GMT, Jan. 19

You are here:

KIGALI -- About 8,000 Rwandans have so far been vaccinated against Ebola in the western districts of Rubavu and Rusizi bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), an official said Saturday.

"At least 5,000 people have been vaccinated against Ebola in Rubavu district at two different sites," William Kanyankole, director of the Gisenyi Hospital in Rubavu district, said while briefing reporters about the district's vaccination campaign. (Rwanda-Ebola-Vaccine)

HAVANA -- First batch of Cuban governors and deputy governors since 1959 were elected on Saturday in order to "economically and socially contribute" to national development, according to the Cuban constitution.

"All the proposals by Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel were endorsed by municipal delegates across the country," Alina Balseiro, head of the Cuban National Electoral Council told reporters at a news conference. (Cuba-Elections-Provincial Governors)

JAKARTA -- Eight people were killed and 30 others wounded when a passenger bus overturned in Indonesia's West Java province on Saturday, media reported on Sunday.

The driver was believed to have failed controlling the vehicle when passing the way-down Palasari road in Subang district, said district police Chief Teddy Fanani. (Indonesia-Bus-Accident)

MEXICO CITY -- Mexico City has added a fleet of 63 Chinese-made electric trolleybuses to its public transportation system, taking one more step towards electromobility.

The buses, made by Chinese company Yutong, began circulating on Jan. 8 along Eje Central, one of the main arteries of the city. (Mexico-China-Trolleybus) Enditem