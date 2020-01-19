Documentary recording China-U.S. relations premiers in San Francisco

You are here:

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- A 10-episode documentary series that recorded the 40-year history of China-U.S. relations premiered Saturday at the San Francisco Public Library.

The documentary, produced by People's Daily Online West USA, presents a panoramic picture of the 40 years of ups and downs of China-U.S. relations, which made a milestone breakthrough in 1979.

The series, titled "A Story Spanning 40 Years -- Vision and Conviction will Take China-U.S. Relations Forward," unfold key moments and changes in China-U.S. ties via 10 stories told by important figures.

The story-tellers include Christopher Nixon Cox, grandson of former U.S. President Richard Nixon; Stephen Orlins, president of the National Committee on United States-China Relations, and Neil Mallon Bush, son of former U.S. President George H. Bush.

Wang Donghua, Chinese Consul General in San Francisco, attended the event and said the documentary gives the American people an opportunity to learn more about China, review the history of China-U.S. relations, reflect on the most prominent issues in the bilateral ties, and explore means to resolving their differences.

To develop sound China-U.S. relations conforms to the fundamental and long-term interests of both countries, and reflects the common aspirations of Chinese and American people, as well as the hopes of the rest of the world, Wang said.

He said China hopes the United States will take the right approach to China, adopt a rational China policy, and work with China to build a coordinated, cooperative and stable China-U.S. relationship.

Michael Lambert, chief of San Francisco Public Library, said the library is delighted to host the event that helps foster deeper understanding between China and the United States.

"The documentary ... will promote understanding and friendship among people from the U.S. and China and ultimately connect both of our communities even more strongly," he said. Enditem