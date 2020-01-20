Joint Sudanese-Libyan forces sent back 107 illegal immigrants

You are here:

KHARTOUM, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The joint Sudanese-Libyan forces on Sunday sent back 107 illegal immigrants who were found in the desert areas of Sudan's Northern State bordering Libya, official SUNA news agency reported.

"The rescued illegal immigrants were found in a difficult condition during combined operations carried out by the Sudanese-Libyan joint forces in the desert of the border state," said Anwar Abdalla Nagodi, commander of the joint forces' Northern State sector.

He said that the rescued illegal immigrants were provided with shelter, medical services and food, and transported to Dongola, the capital city of Northern State.

He vowed that the joint Sudanese-Libyan forces would remain vigilant to fight illegal immigration and human trafficking. Enditem