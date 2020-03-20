Major stock market indices worldwide

You are here:

视频播放位置 下载安装Flash播放器

BEIJING, March 20 (Xinhua) -- The following are the indices of major stock markets worldwide on Friday.

IN THE UNITED STATES

The S&P 500 Index opened at 2,431.94 points, up 22.55 points, or 0.94 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened at 20,253.15 points, up 165.96 points, or 0.83 percent.

The Nasdaq Composite Index opened at 7,248.07 points, up 97.49 points, or 1.36 percent.

IN EUROPE

The DAX Index opened at 9,008.00 points, up 397.57 points, or 4.62 percent.

The FTSE 100 Index opened at 5,151.61 points, up 0.00 points, or 0.00 percent.

The Paris CAC 40 opened at 4,066.79 points, up 211.30 points, or 5.48 percent.

IN ASIA

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,745.62 points, up 43.49 points, or 1.61 percent.

The Shenzhen Component Index closed at 10,150.13 points, up 130.27 points, or 1.30 percent.

The Hang Seng Index closed at 22,805.07 points, up 1,095.94 points, or 5.05 percent.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed at 4,816.60 points, up 33.70 points, or 0.70 percent.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average had no trading.

The Straits Times Index closed at 2,410.74 points, up 99.74 points, or 4.32 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index closed at 1,566.15 points, up 108.51 points, or 7.44 percent. Enditem

(This article is generated by Xinhua News Robot.)