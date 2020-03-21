Vietnam's confirmed novel coronavirus cases total 92

You are here:

HANOI, March 21 (Xinhua) -- Vietnam's Ministry of Health on Saturday afternoon confirmed a new case of novel coronavirus infection, bringing the total cases in the country to 92.

The new case is a 21-year-old student from the central city of Da Lat that studies in France. He returned to Vietnam on Tuesday and was transferred to a concentrated quarantine facility in the southern Ho Chi Minh City upon his arrival. Without any symptoms at first, he had a high fever and coughing later on the same day and was transferred to Cu Chi Field Hospital the next day. Ho Chi Minh City's Pasteur Institute confirmed that he tested positive for the virus on Saturday.

Vietnam has seen 76 new infections since March 6 and 17 confirmed cases in the country have been discharged from hospital after recovery.

There are 196 suspected cases being quarantined and more than 36,000 being monitored in Vietnam as of Saturday, according to the ministry. Enditem