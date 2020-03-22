1st LD Writethru: 4 soldiers, 24 militants killed in N. Afghan clashes

You are here:

KUNDUZ, Afghanistan, March 22 (Xinhua) -- Four Afghan soldiers and 24 militants were killed and 27 people wounded in predawn Taliban attacks in northern Kunduz province on Sunday, the provincial government spokesman said.

"The clashes broke out after militants stormed security checkpoints in surrounding areas of Imam Sahib, Arch and Khan Abad districts on Sunday, triggering fierce clashes," spokesman Esmatullah Muradi told Xinhua.

Six security force members, two civilians and 19 militants were wounded during the clashes.

The Kunduz province, as well as neighboring Baghlan and Takhar provinces, has been the scene of heavy clashes for long.

Violence decreased in Afghanistan after a peace deal was signed between the United States and the Taliban in Doha of Qatar as well as a joint declaration issued by the U.S. side and the Afghan government in late February.

However, sporadic clashes and fighting occur in countryside as Taliban militants have been attempting to take territory and consolidate their positions. Enditem