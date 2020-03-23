Dutch gov't urges compliance with anti-virus regulations

You are here:

THE HAGUE, March 22 (Xinhua) -- After a Saturday seeing crowded beaches, markets, nature reserves and other places, the Dutch government issued an emergency call on Sunday, urging people to comply with the anti-novel coronavirus regulations.

"Follow the instructions of the national government: keep 1.5 meters away," read the message, which every Dutch nationals received on his or her mobile phone.

" Are you sick or do you have a cold? Stay at home. Protect yourself and the people around you. Together against corona. Keep your distance to others, " it continued.

In contrast to many other European countries, like Italy and France, it is not prohibited in the Netherlands yet to take to the streets.

Last Sunday, the Dutch government announced measures such as the closure of schools, childcare facilities, restaurants, and sports clubs until April 6.

The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) announced on Sunday that 43 patients in the Netherlands died from the novel coronavirus since Saturday -- the highest death toll in one day in the country so far -- pushing the number of COVID-19 fatalities to 179.

The RIVM has registered 4,204 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Netherlands as of Sunday. It emphasized that the actual number of infections is higher, because not everyone suspected of a COVID-19 infection is tested. Enditem