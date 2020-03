You are here:

TOKYO, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told the Parliament on Monday that the Tokyo Olympic Games could be postponed because of the global spread of the coronavirus.

But he also pointed out that canceling the Games is impossible, echoing the view of the IOC, which said in a statement on Sunday that it will make a decision in the next four weeks. Enditem