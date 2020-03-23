Myanmar urges migrant returnees from Thailand to self-quarantine

You are here:

YANGON, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Myanmar's Ministry of Health and Sports (MOHS) urged migrant returnees from Thailand to self-quarantine as it is not possible for facility quarantine to a large number of people all together, state-run media reported on Monday.

"Returnees need to stay at their homes for 14 days so as to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 among the community and to report respective healthcare centers every day during the period," Union Minister Dr. Myint Htwe for Health and Sports told coordination meeting of the pandemic prevention central committee on Sunday.

The Union Minister also stressed the risk of COVID-19 in the country due to the mass arrival of Myanmar migrant workers from Thailand during these days as the COVID-19 already spread to many countries across the globe.

It is also learnt that health authorities are conducting surveillance and control measures led by senior officials of the ministry at border gates.

Myanmar is also preparing for medical treatments as well as storing medicines and medical equipment to fight against COVID-19 outbreak.

No confirmed COVID-19 case has been reported so far in Myanmar. Enditem