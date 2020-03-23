Mayor of Mozambican capital in quarantine following visit to London

You are here:

MAPUTO, March 23 (Xinhua) -- The mayor of Maputo, the capital and largest city of Mozambique, is now in quarantine, together with a delegation that attended an international conference in London on March 10, the municipal council of Maputo announced on Monday.

The move was taken after notification on March 19 from the organizers of the London conference on climate and water that Prince Albert II of Monaco, one of the participants of the summit, tested positive for COVID-19, the Maputo city council said in a statement.

The mayor, Eneas Comiche, and his delegation returned to Maputo on March 13.

"With this information, the city mayor and members of his delegation that attended the summit accepted voluntarily home quarantine following the protocols established by the health authorities," the statement said.

Neither the mayor, nor any members of the delegation have developed any symptoms of the disease, according to reports.

On Sunday, Mozambique reported the country's first confirmed case of COVID-19, a male citizen older than 75 who recently visited Britain. Enditem