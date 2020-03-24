Boeing to temporarily suspend Puget Sound productions amid COVID-19 pandemic

You are here:

视频播放位置 下载安装Flash播放器

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Boeing announced on Monday a temporary suspension of production operations at its Puget Sound area facilities in light of the state of emergency in Washington state and the accelerating spread of the coronavirus in the region.

Boeing plans to begin reducing production activity Monday and projects the suspension of such operations to begin on Wednesday at sites across the Puget Sound area. The suspension of production operations will last 14 days, according to the announcement.

"This is an unprecedented time for organizations and communities across the globe," said Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun, "we continue to work closely with public health officials, and we're in contact with our customers, suppliers and other stakeholders who are affected by this temporary suspension ... it's vital to maintain health and safety for all those who support our products and services, and to assist in the national effort to combat the spread of COVID-19."

Boeing confirmed it will work to ensure customers are supported throughout this period. Critical distribution operations in support of airline, government, and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) customers will continue.

Boeing said it will conduct "additional deep cleaning activities at impacted sites and establishing rigorous criteria for return to work" during the suspension of operations.

When the suspension is lifted, Boeing will take an orderly approach to restarting production with a focus on safety, quality and meeting customer commitments, the company said. Enditem