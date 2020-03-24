 

Chile midfielder Medel longs for Boca Juniors return

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 23 (Xinhua) -- Bologna midfielder Gary Medel has raised the prospect of returning to his former club Boca Juniors to reunite with his ex-teammate Juan Roman Riquelme.

Medel is contracted with Bologna until June 2022 but did not hide his affection for Boca and their vice president Riquelme in a conversation with fans on Instagram.

"My experience with him was extraordinary," Medel said. "I'm still in contact with Roman. He was the best player I shared a dressing room with at club level."

When asked if he would like to return to Boca, where Medel and Riquelme were teammates in 2009 and 2010, the 32-year-old Chile international did not hesitate. "Yes. It [Argentinian football] is very competitive," Medel said.

Bologna have not played since their 2-0 defeat at Lazio in the Italian Serie A on February 29. Almost all major European football competitions have been suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus outbreak. Enditem

