Bangladesh declares public holiday, army to assist local administration as COVID-19 spreads

DHAKA, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Following the rise of COVID-19 positive cases in the country, the Bangladeshi government has declared a public holiday from March 26 to April 4 except for entities providing essential services.

Bangladeshi Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam made the announcement at a press conference in Dhaka on Monday, saying, "Army would be deployed to assist local administration as all the government and the private offices in the country will be closed from March 26 to April 4."

He said the shutdown will not affect emergency services such as law enforcement agencies and hospitals.

Public transport will operate on a limited scale during the holidays but kitchen markets will stay open as usual, he added.

People have been asked not to leave their homes, except to collect emergency supplies and daily essentials.

Also people have been asked to practice social distancing.

Regarding banking, he said services have been limited and the central bank of Bangladesh Bank will give necessary directives.

The decisions were taken following the spread of the virus, aiming to help government institutions to control the spread of the disease more effectively.

Bangladesh health authorities Monday reported another COVID-19 death, taking the country's death toll from the outbreak to three, as the number of reported infections also rose to 33 cases. Enditem