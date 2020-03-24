Roundup: Ruby Princess passenger registers as Australia's 8th coronavirus death

You are here:

SYDNEY, March 24 (Xinhua) -- A female passenger in her 70s from the Ruby Princess cruise ship passed away after infection with COVID-19, health authorities confirmed on Tuesday, taking the total deaths in Australia to eight.

New South Wales (NSW) Health said in a media release that the women, who was transported directly to the hospital from the Ruby Princess docked in Sydney last week, passed away on Tuesday morning.

There have been 133 diagnosed cases of COVID-19 on the ship, with 107 cases diagnosed in NSW and 26 cases interstate.

The total number of infections in Australia increased to at least 1895, with 818 in the worst affected state of NSW.

NSW reported 149 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours until 8 p.m. on Monday, which is the highest one-day jump. Among the new cases were two teachers at Normanhurst West Public School, which was closed on Tuesday.

Three more people have tested positive to COVID-19 at Dorothy Henderson Lodge, where 11 residents and 5 staff have already been infected so far.

NSW health said, there are currently 12 people in the Intensive Care Units and eight of them require ventilators at this stage.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the state is at a "critical state" in relation to the virus and vowed to ramp up compliance measures to ensure people stay in self-isolation if they were told so.

"We're making sure that people are followed up. If they're supposed to be in self-isolation and they're not, there are harsh penalties and we'll enforce that," she said.

"The quicker we stop the spread, the more handle, the more control we'll have over this virus."

Anyone refusing to comply with self-isolation orders in NSW can be hit with fines or six-month prison.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases climbed to 411 in Victoria, with 64 new cases confirmed Tuesday.

Victorian Premier Premier Daniel Andrews said the numbers would continue to increase unless people "work hard to keep their distance, to clean their hands, to cough into the crook of their arm, and to not go out."

"This is not to be ignored. It's a really, really significant issue," he said. Enditem