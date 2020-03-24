China's Jack Ma gives Zambia COVID-19 medical supplies

You are here:

LUSAKA, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Zambia is among African countries that have received medical supplies aimed at combating the COVID-19 from one of China's richest men, Jack Ma, a government official said on Tuesday.

Zambia has been allocated 20,000 COVID-19 testing kits, 100,000 masks and 1,000 medical-use protective suits and shields by the Jack Ma Foundation.

Emmanuel Mwamba, Zambia's Ambassador to Ethiopia said the dispatch process of the consignment allocated has been completed and the consignment was expected to arrive in Lusaka, the Zambian capital this week from Ethiopia.

He thanked the Jack Ma Foundation for including Zambia in the donation, saying it will go a long way in helping the country combat COVID-19, according to a release.

The donation has been provided by the Chinese billionaire to support African Union (AU) member states in their efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Enditem