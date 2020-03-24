Namibia food manufacturer concerned with volatile exchange rate amid COVID-19 outbreak

You are here:

WINDHOEK, March 24 (Xinhua) -- Namib Mills Group, Namibia's food-producing and distributing entity, said Tuesday it is concerned currently with the decrease in the buying power of the Namibian dollar, which can lead to raw material price increases.

The company noted that the Namibia dollar is currently pegged at 17.47 against the U.S. dollar, more than a 20 percent decrease in value over the last 14 days, due to the continuing COVID-19 plague across all platforms.

"Tables may not run out of food, thus we strive to keep shelves well-stocked. Also, we do not condone increasing margins during these times, as such opportunistic practices are not in the spirit of solidarity nor safety of people," the group said in a statement.

"We do however warn that should input costs increase, prices will increase in the same way as we have been practicing responsibly in the past," they added.

Namib Mills is one of the biggest manufacturers in the country, specializing in producing high-quality wheat and maize meal products. Enditem