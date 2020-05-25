Aussie students return to school as restrictions ease

You are here:

SYDNEY, May 25 (Xinhua) -- Public school students in several Australian states returned to classrooms on Monday, as state leaders unveiled further plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

Public schools across New South Wales (NSW) and Queensland welcomed children back after two months of remote teaching.

Students in Victoria, Tasmania and the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) also resumed face-to-face learning this week in a staggered pattern -- joining their peers in South Australia, Western Australia and the Northern Territory, who had returned to classrooms full time.

To ensure the safety of students, NSW deployed hundreds of extra security and marshalling officers across the Sydney transport network.

Under COVID-19 prevention measures, only 12 passengers were allowed on a Sydney bus, 35 people in a train carriage and 45 on a ferry.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian thanked parents for easing the pressure on public transport by walking and dropping off students to schools on Monday.

She also promised to make sure "schools have the resources and the support" to reopen safely.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk echoed her words.

"We've taken extraordinary measures to ensure the health and safety of everyone attending schools, including strict hygiene practices and increased cleaning of classrooms and play equipment," Palaszczuk said.

"We also have a range of resources available to support the wellbeing and mental health of staff and students as they return to school."

Meanwhile, Both NSW and Victoria governments announced further easing of restrictions.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard confirmed on Sunday that beauty salons and nail bars can reopen from June 1 with "a COVID-safe plan".

From the same date, Victorians will be allowed gatherings of up to 20 people at private residences and tourist accommodation. Enditem