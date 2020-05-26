Tokyo stocks open higher as Japan completely lifts virus emergency

You are here:

TOKYO, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Tokyo stocks opened sharply higher Tuesday, as the market mood was brightened by Japan's complete lifting of the state of emergency over the COVID-19 a day earlier, raising hopes for the nation's economy to be fully brought back online.

As of 9:15 a.m., the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average gained 257.76 points, or 1.24 percent, from Monday to 20,999.41.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, added 15.22 points, or 1.01 percent, at 1,517.42.

Air transportation, marine transportation and real estate-oriented issues comprised those that gained the most in the opening minutes after the morning bell. Enditem