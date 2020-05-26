Ukraine reports 339 new cases, total over 21,500

You are here:

KIEV, May 26 (Xinhua) -- Ukraine added 339 new COVID-19 patients in the past 24 hours, with a total of 21,584 cases, 644 deaths and 7,575 recoveries as of Tuesday, the country's health ministry said.

Since the epidemic started in Ukraine, 1,581 children and 4,183 health workers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

The number of recoveries from coronavirus exceeded the number of new cases registered in the past 24 hours in 14 out of 24 regions of Ukraine, according to the data published on the website of the Coronavirus Epidemic Monitoring System of the National Security and Defense Council.

On May 20, the Ukrainian government introduced adaptive quarantine starting from May 22 till June 22. Enditem