Over 170 Mongolian nationals return home from Russia amid COVID-19

ULAN BATOR, May 26 (Xinhua) -- A total of 171 Mongolian nationals returned home from Russia on a chartered flight on Tuesday, according to Mongolia's State Emergency Commission.

The people will be isolated at designated facilities for 21 days, the commission said in a statement.

As of Tuesday, a total of 1,248 people are under treatment or in isolation at designated facilities across the country, it said.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak, the country has evacuated around 10,000 nationals on chartered flights, buses or trains from COVID-19-hit countries, according to the commission.

"Our country will evacuate more than 590 nationals from Russia on trains via Altanbulag border point in the coming days," Lkhanaajav Munkhtushig, director general of the consular department at the Mongolian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said at a press conference.

So far, Mongolia has confirmed 141 COVID-19 imported cases, including four foreign nationals. Enditem